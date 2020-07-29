See it now: COVID-19 data for state hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities now posted by Texas Health and Human Services Commission

AUSTIN – Beginning Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) started posting to its website COVID-19 case counts and deaths by facility name for state-supported living centers, state hospitals, and state-licensed nursing and assisted living facilities.

“HHSC has a legal and ethical obligation to protect the private health information of everyone we serve, both in the private facilities we regulate and those we operate,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson. “We appreciate the guidance from the Attorney General of Texas, which allows us to release this additional data while maintaining important personal privacy protections.”

Data on COVID-19 case counts and deaths will be updated on the HHSC website daily on weekdays, no later than 3 p.m. CT, HHSC said. Data for the state-operated SSLCs and state hospitals will reflect confirmed cases as of the previous business day.

Because nursing facilities and assisted living facilities self-report data to HHSC, HHSC says staff must review and correct any clerical or reporting errors to ensure data integrity. To accommodate time for this review, HHSC says data posted on these facilities will reflect counts two weeks prior to the date of posting.

Click here for daily case count postings.