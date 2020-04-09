Madison High School staff member who helped distribute laptops tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – A staff member at Madison High School who helped distribute laptops has tested positive for COVID-19, HISD said. District officials said the individual is currently recovering at home.

All school staff members are being notified and those who worked in close proximity to the individual are being asked to self-quarantine, the district said.

The district suggested parents and students who came to the school to pick up laptops any time beginning Monday, March 23 through Monday, April 6 should self-quarantine 14 days from the last day they were inside the high school. The district urged anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a physician.

“We assure you we are working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify students, parents or staff who should be tested for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for HISD said.