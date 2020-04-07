Clean those germ ‘hot spots’: Top 5 tips to sanitize and disinfect your home

HOUSTON – Whether you're working from home or not, a lot of people are spending a lot more time inside.

The professionals at AdvantaClean said there are hot spots for germs that should be getting extra disinfection right now.

Here are their top five tips to sanitize your home.

Hotspots around home offices

Desk

Keyboard

Mouse

Phone

Personal files that have constant exposure to our hands

People aren’t cleaning their home right

AdvantaClean said most people usually wipe in a circular motion or back and forth but this redeposits germs.

You should move in a single direction instead.

Use bleach

To really remove germs that will make you sick, bleach is best.

Use a diluted household bleach solution which is 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water.

Make sure the bleach is not expired and never mix it with other cleaning products.

Leave surfaces wet

Wet the surface and wait.

Keep the surface wet for several minutes to ensure germs are killed then wipe dry.

Color code your rags

AdvantaClean recommends you create a color-coded system of cleaning cloths for specific spaces around the home and office.

This keeps you from using the same cloth to clean both the kitchen and desk area and will help prevent cross-contamination.