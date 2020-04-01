Need a demonstration? Here’s the proper way to wash your hands

In a demonstration illustrating soap as paint on hands, it’s clear regular handwashing might be missing a lot of spots on hands.

This test shows you might be missing areas like between the fingers, the tips of your thumb and middle finger, and a lot on the backs of the hand and wrist.

Here’s how you’re supposed to wash:

Scrub back at forth on both sides of your hands and all the way up to your wrists.

Use your nails against the palm of your hands.

Get the backs of the hands and between the fingers.