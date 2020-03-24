Local leaders push to test more seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Seniors are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to catching Coronavirus. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said she is working to make sure those seniors who can’t make it to a testing site but wanted to get tested, have the means to do so.

“We’re now looking at and will announce soon our mobile units to go to where senior citizens are,” Lee said.

The testing would occur either at the request of a facility where seniors live or by designated facilities that have seniors who may symptoms. Lee said she plans to release additional details later this week.

“We need vans that are well tuned and in good condition,” Lee said.

At the north Houston testing site, 750 people have been tested since they opened last week. Officials said 46 of those tests came back positive.

“The majority of people testing positive are young adults, about 37-years-old, 60% are women, 95% of the people who come through for testing have symptoms,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, with United Memorial Medical Center.

Lee said she wouldn’t hesitate to call on the military’s National Guard Medical teams if hospital capacity in our area needs to be expanded because of the coronavirus pandemic.