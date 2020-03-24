86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

86ºF

Health

Houston rapper Slim Thug says he tested positive for coronavirus

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, health, Slim Thug, Music
Rapper Slim Thug performs onstage during Travis Scott's inaugural Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 17, 2018, in Houston, Texas.
Rapper Slim Thug performs onstage during Travis Scott's inaugural Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 17, 2018, in Houston, Texas. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

HOUSTON – Houston coronavirus cases continue to rise. Among the many locals who have tested positive for the disease is Houston rapper Slim Thug.

Slim Thug posted a video on his Instagram account where he shared his positive diagnosis but said he felt OK.

According to the post, he had been following guidelines, staying inside and only going out (wearing gloves and a mask) to get food or take care of other necessities, but despite his precautions, he still contracted the illness.

“As careful as I’ve been … my test came back positive,” Slim Thug said. “Y’all gotta take this stuff seriously. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”

Slim Thug said he had a mild fever and a cough but is feeling better.

View this post on Instagram

Just found out I got Corona virus

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: