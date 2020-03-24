Fort Bend County issues ‘stay home to save lives’ order

HOUSTON – Officials in Fort Bend County announced a stay-at-home order Tuesday in an effort to put the community’s health and safety first. The announcement comes after Galveston County and Harris County along with Houston issued similar orders.

According to Fort Bend County Judge, KP George, the county “has chosen to prioritize the lives of its residents by issuing a ‘stay home to save lives’ order.”

“Our first responders, hospital systems, and frontline COVID-19 staff have made it clear that they need swift and bold action to slow the spread of coronavirus,” George wrote in an announcement. “We must listen to the science, data, and medical experts to make sure our most vulnerable residents are protected, and we avoid the situations now unfolding in places like Italy or Spain.”

George urged people – even those who are young and healthy – to stay home and make necessary sacrifices to help keep the community safe, healthy and intact.

