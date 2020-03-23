H-E-B announces new temporary purchasing limits on certain items

HOUSTON – In an effort to help protect the supply chain and continue to keep shelves stocked, H-E-B announced new temporary purchasing limits on certain items.

According to the H-E-B website, the store is in good stock and able to keep products on shelves, but in order to maintain that consistency and protect the supply chain, the company has implemented temporary purchasing limits on certain items.

The new limits will be per shopping trip/transaction and include the following products:

Food items

Chicken – 2 items

Ground beef – 2 items

Ground turkey – 2 items

Hot dogs – 8 items

Water multipacks – 2 items

Water gallons – 2 items

Baby formula – 2 items

Eggs – 2 items

Frozen vegetables – 4 items

Frozen potatoes – 4 items

Frozen breakfast – 4 items

Frozen pizza – 4 items

Boxed dinners – 8 items

Pasta – 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Canned Soup – 8 items

Canned Vegetables – 8 items

Canned Beans – 8 items

Canned seafood – 8 items

Canned meat – 8 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Nut butters – 4 items

Oatmeal – 4 items

Cereal – 4 items

Bread – 4 items

Milk – 2 items

Powdered milk – 2 items

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers – 2 items

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

Latex gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

The company also announced it will not be accepting returns on some items that were purchased in anticipation of the outbreak including: