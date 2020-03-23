H-E-B announces new temporary purchasing limits on certain items
HOUSTON – In an effort to help protect the supply chain and continue to keep shelves stocked, H-E-B announced new temporary purchasing limits on certain items.
According to the H-E-B website, the store is in good stock and able to keep products on shelves, but in order to maintain that consistency and protect the supply chain, the company has implemented temporary purchasing limits on certain items.
The new limits will be per shopping trip/transaction and include the following products:
Food items
- Chicken – 2 items
- Ground beef – 2 items
- Ground turkey – 2 items
- Hot dogs – 8 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
The company also announced it will not be accepting returns on some items that were purchased in anticipation of the outbreak including:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting sprays
- Disinfecting wipes
- Frozen food
- Liquid/bar soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/supplements
- Laundry detergent
