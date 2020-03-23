Chambers County issues executive order closing businesses, enforcing curfew

HOUSTON – Chambers County has issued a revision to its executive order to “more closely align” with Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidance.

According to a news release, the new ordinance will take effect Tuesday and included the following changes:

A curfew is in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for everyone. For anyone under 18, the curfew is all day.

The no-tolerance policy for price gouging remains in effect

Chambers County will not allow gatherings of groups of 10 or more people

Bars, restaurants and food courts will no longer offer dine-in options

Gyms, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, beauty salons, barber shops, and nail salons will have to close

People will not be allowed to visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance

All schools – public and private – will temporarily close. This does not apply to licensed daycares.

According to the release, the executive order does not apply to critical infrastructure industries including, “healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical stores and suppliers, grocery stores, fuel stations, financial institutions, governmental facilities, water districts and special purpose districts, pipelines and petrochemical facilities, and telecommunications services, as these types of operations are essential. However, these industries and occupancies shall follow CDC guidance on routine hygiene practices, including employee screening and limiting and/or controlling access as necessary.”

County offices will be operating under restricted access and only those authorized by the county judge will be allowed into the County Courthouse, Emergency Operations Center, or other county buildings and facilities.