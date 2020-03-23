Ask 2: Am I still obligated to appear in court for a traffic ticket even though there will probably be more than 10 people present at one time?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The original question: Am I still obligated to appear in court for a traffic ticket when there will probably be more than 10 people present at one time in court?

The short answer: Yes, but you also have the option to pay for a traffic fine online or by mail.

The long answer: The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department announced March 15 that individuals who are scheduled for arraignments, trials by judge, parking adjudication hearings and all other proceedings are expected to appear in court.

A representative from the City of Houston told us over the phone that the municipal courts are still open and running as normal as big crowds are normally not expected in those court settings.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19 in court, the City of Houston is taking precautions by social distancing and having extra cleaning crews, but if you are still hesitant to appear in court, you do have the option to pay for traffic fines online or by mail.

The city’s municipal courts department also announced that jury trials and jury duty will be suspended from March 16 to March 31, so individuals selected are not expected to appear.

For additional announcements and information, you can call the City of Houston helpline at 3-1-1 or (713) 837-0311 or visit their website.

