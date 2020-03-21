Here’s what you should do next if you test positive for the coronavirus

HOUSTON – Houston Health Department provided specific instructions for people who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

If the person is experiencing mild symptoms, they should self-isolate at home and have no person-to-person contact. This will help to reduce the spread of the virus with others, Health Authority Dr. David Persse said during a press conference Friday.

Individuals, who test positive for coronavirus and are minimally ill, shouldn’t go to the emergency room or the hospital, Persse said.

If they become sicker, the person should call ahead to the doctor or the emergency room, Persse said. That way, the medical providers and be prepared to receive the sick patient.

“If you get into any trouble, reach your health care provider for the specific management of your situation,” Persse said.

Once their symptoms reduce, the person should talk with their health provider about the next steps, Persse said.

Persse noted the post-care instruction may vary based on the health provider.

He provided the procedures for the Houston Health Department, which is first prioritizing testing high-risk populations such as the first-responders, health care workers, and senior citizens with symptoms.