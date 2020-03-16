Kendra Scott closing all retail stores through March 26 due to coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Kendra Scott announced Monday that all retail stores will be temporarily closing due to rising health concerns.

The designer shared a post to Twitter saying the decision was not easy, but it was made “with the best interest of our employees, our communities and our country in mind.”

Scott also posted a video to Youtube detailing the reason behind the decision.

Her statement said in part:

“Today I am coming to talk to you not just as the founder and CEO of Kendra Scott, but as a mom and a daughter who is caring for her elderly father recovering from recent medical treatment. This hits home in a very real way. I built this company 18 years ago with family as our first pillar. I was a new mom and I wanted to create an environment where we could put family first. My Kendra Scott family and our employees, but also each of you – our Kendra Scott community (are) the most important thing. We care immensely for you and the communities that we serve, so today I had to make the hard decision to temporarily close our stores given the safety of our community is paramount.”

Scott said she is working to extend paid time-off policies to help employees who are affected by the closure.

The company will also be looking to help the community during the coronavirus crisis and will be announcing new “give back” efforts this week.

Scott said stores will be closed from Monday through March 26. People can continue to shop online.

Here is a link to find Kendra Scott stores.