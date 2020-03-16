Houston-area malls adjust operation hours in response to coronavirus outbreak
HOUSTON – Effective Monday, some Houston-area malls will adjust their operation hours in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.
All Brookfield Properties’ shopping centers will operate from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Those malls include:
- Baybrook Mall
- Deerbrook Mall
- First Colony Mall
- Willowbrook Mall
- The Woodlands Mall
“This revised operating schedule is intended to strike a balance between allowing our communities to receive the goods, services, employment and commerce they need, while also enabling our property and store teams to implement rigorous cleanings each evening, in addition to the focus, frequency and intensity of cleanings throughout the day,” A news release from Brookfield Properties said. “Brookfield Properties is committed to combatting the spread of COVID-19.”
