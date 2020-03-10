Coronavirus in Texas: See what’s going on in other parts of the state

Local and state officials in Texas are taking action to prevent the further spread of the new deadly strain of coronavirus that originated in China.

Texas is not yet home to “community spread” of the disease— but U.S. health officials warned it is a matter of when, not if, an outbreak hits the U.S.

There have been over a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Texas.

The first two confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Harris County Thursday, according to the Harris County Public Health Department. These cases are the second and third cases confirmed in the greater Houston area.

A “presumptive positive” case was announced in Fort Bend County Wednesday, which was the first patient outside of the Texas quarantine. That patient lives in the Houston area and had recently traveled abroad.

The 11 other cases were among people who caught the COVID-19 disease overseas and were quarantined at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening in cities across the state:

More than 120 people in San Antonio being quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base were released Tuesday

Eleven of the 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were among people who caught the COVID-19 disease overseas and were quarantined at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Patients at the base confirmed or suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus were transferred from quarantine to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease or local hospitals to receive medical care in isolation, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

It’s not clear how many of those diagnosed patients are Texans.

Meanwhile, more than 120 people in San Antonio being quarantined at the Air Force were released Tuesday. This comes after the group’s mandatory 14-day quarantine ended.

Earlier, on Sunday, San Antonio health officials said someone with a “weakly positive” test result for the new coronavirus was briefly released from quarantine after testing negative twice. That person was the only person to test positive out of a group of 91 people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, to San Antonio in February and quarantined for 14 days, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are notifying Texans who came into contact with the individual after that person was released.

After returning from Italy, around 70 asymptomatic people from the University of Texas at San Antonio were also required to isolate themselves off campus for 14 days.

1 person tested for virus in Travis County; Companies pull out of Austin’s SXSW as coronavirus concerns grow nationwide

Local Austin officials said Tuesday at least one person is being tested for the virus in Travis County.

KPRC 2 sister station KSAT reported that Austin’s annual event SXSW has seen a handful of cancellations for their event. Here’s a statement they provided:

“The SXSW 2020 event is proceeding as planned. Safety is a top priority for SXSW, and we work closely with local, state, and federal agencies year-round to plan for a safe event. Where travel has been impacted, especially in the case of China, we are seeing a handful of cancellations. However, we are on par with years past in regard to registrants who are unable to attend. We are increasing our efforts to prevent the spread of disease per Austin Public Health’s recommendations. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.”

Lab in Dallas first Texas lab with Coronavirus testing capabilities; TI cancels international conference

Officials in Tarrant Count and Fort Worth are preparing in the event COVID-19 arrives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A lab in Dallas is the first in Texas with coronavirus testing capabilities, NBC affiliate KXAS-TV reported Wednesday.

Dallas-based Texas Instruments canceled its Teachers Teaching with Technology International Conference, set to run March 13-15, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus. Organizers made the decision “out of an abundance of caution," KXAS-TV reported.

Disclosure: Rice University and the University of Texas at San Antonio have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.