Tito’s wants you to know you can’t use their vodka as hand sanitizer to protect from coronavirus

HOUSTON – People are making some erroneous recommendations to fight the coronavirus, and one company is fighting the misinformation.

Austin-based Tito’s Vodka clarified on social media that their alcohol cannot be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer.

One Twitter user reposted a news article that outlined a person could create their own hand sanitizer by combining vodka, aloe gel and essential oils. The user suggested that he planned to use Tito’s Vodka to make the hand sanitizer.

In response, Tito’s Vodka tweeted: “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% of alcohol and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”

Tito’s Vodka responded to several Twitter users that mentioned using the brand for their homemade hand sanitizers.

So simply, you cannot use Tito’s Vodka to make homemade hand sanitizer.

Here is the full response from Tito’s Vodka:

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. You can tell if the sanitizer contains at least 60% by looking at the product label.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.