H-E-B limits hand sanitizer purchases amid coronavirus concerns in US

HOUSTON – As concerns over the coronavirus rise in the country, a Texas-based grocery store chain on Monday announced limits on purchases of hand sanitizer and hand soap.

Lisa Helfman, public affairs director for H-E-B, said customers will be restricted to four bottles of hand sanitizer and four bottles of hand soap per transaction in one shopping trip.

Helfman said the move is meant to ensure that all H-E-B customers have access to the products.

The announcement comes after the first two coronavirus deaths in the U.S. were reported. Both deaths happened in Washington state.

Over the weekend, officials said that a patient who had traveled to China was released from isolation but returned after a preliminary test showed a positive result for the coronavirus.

Rice University also announced over the weekend that a small group of employees and students have been ordered to self-quarantine after a possible exposure to the illness. The move was “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said.

Q&A: H-E-B’s limit on hand sanitizer and hand soap

H-E-B released the following questions and answers Monday about the store’s move to limit purchases of hand sanitizer and hand soap:

Why is there a limit on hand sanitizer and soap? H-E-B is committed to having products available to customers who need them. Occasionally we will limit product purchases to make sure our customers can find the items they need.

Will H-E-B run out of hand sanitizer and soap? No, our team replenishes our shelves daily. Our Partners work around the clock to bring products to the shelf. If you cannot find what you need, please check back with us.

Are these limits due to the coronavirus? Product limits are typical at H-E-B to ensure our customers are able to find what they need. Limits are part of H-E-B being prepared and protecting product availability.