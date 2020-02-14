Stand up straight: Three popular posture correctors that may help prevent slouching

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 anchor Owen Conflenti doesn’t have time to mess with contraptions for very long. He wants results fast, and we know you do too.

Conflenti agreed to test three popular posture correctors: The Marakym posture corrector, the Flexgaurd Sport, and the Upright Go.

Marakym Posture Corrector

This corrector is supposed to be the best for your wallet at just $19.95.

It’s supposed to make slouching so uncomfortable, you’re forced you to stand up straight.

However, it might work too well. Owen said it was too uncomfortable for him to wear.

"Honestly, I'm not even going to use it!" he said.

The Flexgaurd Sport

This corrector costs about $28.

It’s been reviewed as beneficial for people with lower back pain in addition to supporting posture, and claims to help your workout.

Owen wore this on TV under his clothing and said it was helpful for a short period.

“It’s definitely pulling a little bit. It’s kind of uncomfortable, but I definitely felt it keeping me upright. It was just super distracting,” he said.

Upright GO

Nagging has gone high-tech with this $80 device called Upright GO.

How it works: Remove the adhesive, stick the device between your shoulders, and connect the device to your phone.

The device vibrates if you’re dropping your shoulders for more than five seconds, or the time you determine through the app.

This device was Owen’s personal favorite because it was the least restricting, but still provided reminders and tracks long term through the app.