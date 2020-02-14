Coronavirus has infected more than 64,000 people around the world
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness that has been making headlines in recent weeks COVID-19. The name refers to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
- Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
- Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death
- Macao: 10
- Japan: 254, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
- Singapore: 58
- Thailand: 33
- South Korea: 28
- Malaysia: 19
- Taiwan: 18
- Vietnam: 16
- Germany: 16
- United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
- Australia: 14
- France: 11
- United Kingdom: 9
- United Arab Emirates: 8
- Canada: 7
- Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
- India: 3
- Italy: 3
- Russia: 2
- Spain: 2
- Belgium: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Sweden: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Finland: 1
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.