Coronavirus has infected more than 64,000 people around the world

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness that has been making headlines in recent weeks COVID-19. The name refers to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

  • Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
  • Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death
  • Macao: 10
  • Japan: 254, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
  • Singapore: 58
  • Thailand: 33
  • South Korea: 28
  • Malaysia: 19
  • Taiwan: 18
  • Vietnam: 16
  • Germany: 16
  • United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
  • Australia: 14
  • France: 11
  • United Kingdom: 9
  • United Arab Emirates: 8
  • Canada: 7
  • Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
  • India: 3
  • Italy: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1

