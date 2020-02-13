Heart-healthy ways to celebrate a memorable Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Each year, 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold to show your loved ones how much you care. Several studies have associated eating dark chocolate with a lower risk of heart disease. But that’s not the only thing you can do for your love’s heart.

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day? We have the perfect, heart-healthy plan. Start the day early with a couples run. Just a 20-minute jog on a regular basis can decrease your risk of heart disease by 35-55%.

Pack a special loved-filled lunch box full of healthy foods, like a salad of dark leafy greens. Kale and spinach are rich in vitamins A, C, E and K. Top it off with some chicken. A 3.5-ounce serving is only 165 calories. And don’t forget the side of blueberries that are packed with love and heart healthy nutrients. The most important ingredient: a loving note.

Whether it’s a date night out or a romantic evening in, have fatty fish for dinner, such as salmon or tuna. Fatty fish are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids, which have been studied extensively for their heart-healthy benefits. After dinner, almonds and walnuts are a great heart-healthy treat. Cover them with dark chocolate and get twice the benefits.

Another great way to start the day is to bring your partner coffee in bed. One of the country’s longest and largest-running studies found drinking coffee was linked to a lower risk of heart failure, stroke, and coronary heart disease. Have a cup or two, but just go light on the sugar or cream.