Is a ‘mommy makeover’ right for you?

HOUSTON – A so-called “mommy makeover” is when women undergo multiple cosmetic procedures at once. Typically, this involves implants, a tummy tuck and/or liposuction.

Dr. Camille Cash, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, said she has multiple patients every week who want a “mommy makeover.”

“A mommy makeover is a procedure that addresses both the tummy and the breasts at the same time, in one sitting, and sometimes you can add some liposuction or some other procedures with it, but typically, we’re doing more than one procedure, more than one body part for a woman to restore her figure after pregnancy and childbirth,” Cash said.

She said a lot of women are intrigued by the idea of going under the knife for a one time transformation and the results are dramatic.

The more body parts that are worked on and the longer you’re under anesthesia can increase the recovery time and the number of risks you’re taking.

"The plastic surgery studies have shown that we can do multiple procedures in one setting safely as long as patients are healthy,” Cash said.

Am I a good candidate for this surgery?

Cash said those who should not consider this elective surgery are:

Smokers. Use of nicotine is prohibited for six weeks before or after the surgery.

People with heart disease.

People who suffer from certain chronic illnesses.

People taking steroids.

People on immunosuppressive medications (e.g. autoimmune disorders).

Since the price tag can range from $10,000 to $30,000, Cash said she advises patients to protect the investment by waiting until after they are done having children to have a “mommy makeover.”

“It’s a major procedure," Cash said. “It’s time and expense, and I can’t predict what will happen to the results if they go through another pregnancy in the future.”

Are there nonsurgical ways to get these results?

Non-surgical options can be done at about half the cost, but Cash said the results won’t be as fast or noticeable as surgery.

What’s the recovery like?

Recovery for a “mommy makeover” can take weeks. Cash said she recommends taking one or two weeks off from work and several weeks off from heavy lifting, including caring for kids.

How do I find a surgeon?

Research a plastic surgeon before undergoing an elective procedure. Make sure you’re choosing someone who is board certified. Cash also recommended the more societies a doctor belongs to, the more criteria they have to meet, which should add an extra level of comfort to your choice.

