ORLANDO, Fla. – Your body’s 79 organs produce all the necessary functions to keep you alive, but there are some organs that you just don’t need.

Here’s a look at some of the organs you can live without.

Lung

For instance, you only need one lung. If you have a lung removed, you’ll lose about 35% of the volume of air you exhale in a second, but breathing is still possible.

Stomach

Another organ you don’t need is your stomach. If it’s removed, surgeons can connect your esophagus with your small intestine, and you can still eat solid foods just less of them.

Spleen

You can also live without your spleen, an organ that normally filters blood. However, if you have it taken out, you’re more likely to get sick.

Appendix

Many people know your appendix isn’t necessary for survival. Doctors still aren’t sure exactly what the organ does.

Kidney

You’ve probably heard that you don’t need both of your kidneys. That’s why you can donate one while you’re alive.

Gallbladder

Your gallbladder is also not an essential organ. If it’s removed, your liver can perform the job without it.

Liver, sort of

While you can’t live without your liver, you can live with just part of it. Your liver is the only organ in your body that can regrow after parts of it have been removed or damaged. In fact, it can grow back to its full size in just months.