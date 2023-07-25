Whataburger to open 24/7 restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

HOUSTON – Viva Las Vegas, y’all! Whataburger plans to bring your favorite burgers, honey chicken biscuits, and patty melts to Sin City.

In a news release, the newest 24/7 restaurant -- the first in Nevada -- is slated to open this fall at the Waldorf Astoria right on the Strip.

“As the city that never sleeps and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” said Whataburger President and CEO, Ed Nelson. “We’re excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers ‘just the way they like it.’”

The new restaurant plans to bring 210 jobs to Las Vegas.

Nevada is the 15th state to receive a Whataburger restaurant.

