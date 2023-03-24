74º

Fruit Roll-Ups brand tells TikTok users: Don’t eat the plastic

The Fruit Roll-Ups brand has entered the chat.

The TikTok account for the popular snack brand uploaded a video on Tuesday to debunk recent viral posts from users saying people can eat the snack without having to take off its plastic lining. Some users also suggested that there is actually no plastic on the product, and in videos document themselves eating the entire snack without appearing to remove anything.

In Fruit Roll-Ups’ video, a woman is seen removing a Fruit Roll-Up from the freezer and unwrapping it. As she bites in, the plastic lining becomes visible as it separated slightly from the food.

