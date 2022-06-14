National James Beard Award finally comes to Houston: This is Julep -- what to know about the bar that won it all in 2022

CHICAGO – A Houston establishment achieved national acclaim on Monday evening at the annual James Beard Awards honoring the best in the culinary industry.

Julep, located at 1919 Washington Avenue with creatively-named drinks starting at $12, won for Outstanding Bar Program to become the city’s first-ever national James Beard Award recipient.

The owner’s response

“Thank you to my city of Houston, Texas for loving immigrants,” said Alba Huerta, the owner of Julep, on stage after the award was announced on Monday night. “For loving immigrants like me, like my family, welcoming us, and giving us the path to opening our own businesses.”

National acclaim in the Bayou City

Before Monday’s festivities, which are viewed similar to the Oscars for those in the food profession, Julep was already nationally acclaimed, being the only bar from Texas among the list of North America’s 50 best bars. They ranked No. 46 on that list. They are now No. 1 for their bar program for the entire country with this James Beard Award.

Other Houston establishments nominated

Julep was one of six local 2022 James Beard Award finalists, including four for national categories.

Hugo’s - finalist for the Outstanding Hospitality

Ruben Ortega, of Xochi - finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef

Lucille’s Chris Williams - finalist for Outstanding Restaurateur

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen of Vietnamese restaurant Xin Chào and pitmaster Quy Hoang of Bellaire’s Blood Bros. BBQ were also nominated for regional James Beard Awards for Best Chef in Texas

You can find some of their julep recipes here from a past visit on KPRC 2′s Houston Life.