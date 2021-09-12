Unusual taste of fall: Nissin Foods announces pumpkin spice flavored noodles are coming this October

This is not a drill.

Nothing says “fall is here” like the flavor of pumpkin spice and Nissin foods is celebrating the season with a unique twist.

The company is excited to hop on the “pumpkin spice crazy train,” as they call it, and says the seasoning is the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced.

For the full experience, Nissin says customers should top it with whipped cream for the “quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed.”

The noodles will be available at select Walmart stores throughout the country starting in October.

Would you try this outlandish flavor? Let us know in the comments.