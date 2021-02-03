Mardi Gras pop-up bar to bring the New Orleans-style celebration to downtown Houston

Some of the drinks featured in Houston's Mardi Gras pop-up bar in downtown.

HOUSTON – A one-of-a-kind pop-up bar hopes to bring New Orleans-style Mardi Gras to downtown Houston.

From the same owner behind themed pop-up bars such as “The Office” and Harry Potter’s “Muggle-less,” Plethora HTX said in a news release they hope to “un-cancel” Mardi Gras by celebrating safely together with COVID-19 restrictions in mind with “Krewe De Plethora.”

Plethora said Houstonians will be transported to New Orleans’ French Quarter, featuring mask-making, bead-throwing, and painting with a twist. A full menu of cocktails, mocktails and a Cajun-style food menu will also be available at an extra cost.

The venue, located at 711 Main in downtown Houston will feature two floors of “Instagram-worthy” photo-ops for guests. Live DJ and themed nights such as Wednesday Jazz Nights and weekend live performances are also scheduled.

Tickets are available online only, as the pop-up will operate at a limited capacity. Houstonians can visit bar starting this Saturday until Feb. 28.

To learn more about the pop-up and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.

If you go

“Krewe De Plethora” Mardi Gras Pop-Up

Address: 711 Main, Houston

Dates: Feb. 6-28

Tickets: $20. Click here to purchase.