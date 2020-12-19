Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries

HOUSTON – Are you obsessed with Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries?

Well if you are, the fast-food chain is bringing back the limited-edition crowd favorite.

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries will be available nationwide at participating locations starting December 24. The fries are seasoned with Mexican spices and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce.

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for $1.39 and in a $5 box featuring Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.

This is the second time this year Taco Bell has offered Nacho Fries, which debuted in January 2018. According to Taco Bell, Nacho Fries is the brand’s most successful menu item.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick-off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer.

Taco Bell is also bringing back the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and Bacon Club Chalupa.