HOUSTON – Sushi Pop is opening at The Shops at Hilshire Village in the Spring Branch area.

The restaurant offers a relaxed casual space to enjoy Japanese-inspired dishes, such as poke bowls, sushi rolls and ramen. They provide a variety of traditional and daring options from raw to cooked.

The Shops at Hilshire Village is located north of Interstate 10 and west of Interstate 610 in the Houston area. The address is 1505 Wirt Road.