Nigerian restaurant Jollof Rice King opens doors on Richmond

HOUSTON – Husband-and-wife team Tiffaney and Avo Owadale finally opened their new restaurant on Richmond Avenue on Oct. 13, bringing Nigerian foods to Houston.

According to their website, the chefs at Jollof Rice King strive to perfect the dish with West African flair. All menu items can be paired with their Jollof rice, a delicacy in Nigeria.

Jollof Rice King’s menu has a variety of small rice plates served with plantains and moi moi, a Nigerian bean pudding cake. Most plates have an option of spicy or non-spicy, depending on the guest’s taste buds.

Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant also offers specialty drinks on their menu, including the African Palm Drink, Malta Guinness beer and Nigerian soft drinks such as Coke, Sprite, and Fanta.

Eater Houston reported the opening of the restaurant had been delayed several times due to the pandemic. Co-owner Tiffaney Owadale told Eater Houston she is excited to bring something new to Houston’s dining scene.

Jollof Rice King is open for takeout only at 3833 Richmond Avenue. To view the full menu and to place an order, click here.