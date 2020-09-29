Get your jolt: Here’s some deals being offered on National Coffee Day

HOUSTON – Coffee lovers, unite!

Tuesday is National Coffee Day and there are some great deals to be had if you need a little boost of caffeine.

Here are some freebies and deals that we found around the Houston area. We recommend you check with your area location to see if any restrictions apply.

Dunkin'

You can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Kolache Factory

You can get a free 12-oz. cup of coffee by printing off a coupon the company says will be posted on its social media sites. You can print it off or show it to the cashier on your phone. It’s only valid in-store or curbside.

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free cup of coffee. If you’re a rewards member, you can also grab a free donut to go with it.

Love’s Travel Stops

If you use the Love’s Connect app, you can purchase a coffee for $1. Every coffee sold goes to help CMN Hospitals.

Starbucks

Any Starbucks Rewards member who orders a grande-or-larger handcrafted beverage by using the order ahead and pay feature of the coffee chain’s app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit.

Do you know of any other freebies or deals for National Coffee Day? Drop them in the comments so all of us can get that morning cup of joe to celebrate!