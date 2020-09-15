Torchy’s Tacos’ Green Chile Queso available at a Houston Whole Foods near you

HOUSTON – Just in “queso” want to know, Torcy’s Tacos' award-winning Green Chile Queso will now be available to grab at select Whole Foods in the Houston area.

The Austin-based restaurant’s signature Diablo Sauce will be also available to purchase in stores.

Torcy’s Tacos’ fan favorites will hit the shelves at 40 Whole Foods locations in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The Green Chile Queso will cost approximately $7.99 for an 11.5-ounce jar, which can be found in the refrigerated section at Whole Foods. The Diablo Sauce will cost approximately $9.99 for a 6.7-ounce bottle, which will be located in the hot sauce aisle.

“I started Torchy’s Tacos in 2006 as a food trailer and would ride around town on my red Vespa, inviting people to swing by to try our creative take on tacos and addictive queso,” said Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos. “In those early days, our Green Chile Queso became our calling card – when guests would try our tacos and queso, we’d often hear, ‘That’s damn good!’ It’s been a fan favorite ever since. To see our Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce hit the shelves at Whole Foods, another hometown Austin brand is incredibly exciting, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy at home."