Spicy McNuggets: McDonald’s introducing first change to nuggets since 1983, hot sauce

HOUSTON – McDonald’s is rolling out spicy chicken McNuggets and a “Mighty Hot Sauce” on Wednesday, the fast food chain announced this week.

To celebrate the release, McDonald’s is offering six free nuggets – spicy or classic -- when you buy a 6-piece through the restaurant’s app.

The McNuggets are “breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers” and the hot sauce is made of “crushed red peppers and spicy chilis,” according to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s noted in its news release that this is the first flavor change the chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since their 1983 debut.

McDonald’s joins a host of fast food chains with spicy nuggets. Which restaurant chain do you think does nuggets best? Let us know in the comments.