Inside the Gold Ticket Treasure Hunt: Jelly Belly founder is giving away a candy factory to one lucky winner

HOUSTON – Who’s got the golden ticket?

The real-life ‘candyman’ himself, Jelly Belly owner David Klein is giving fans a chance to win the ultimate prize: a candy factory.

According to a news release and an unlisted YouTube video posted by Klein himself, he is getting ready to retire, but not before he has some fun and gives back to his fans who loves candy just like he does.

Sound familiar?

In perfect contrast to his other, showier roles, Wilder's brilliant take on the chocolate maven "Willy Wonka" is more about his wonderful restraint, from gently crooning the song "Pure Imagination" to delivering a series of droll one-liners, among them his insincere warning to misbehaving children: "Stop. Don't. Come back." (Paramount Pictures via CNN)

The grand prize not only includes a candy factory, but also a candy making course from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids,” Klein said in a release. “Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series.”

To play, participants pay $49.99 to join at TheGoldTicket.com.

Individuals or families can find these golden tickets, which are shaped like dog tags, by solving a riddle that takes them to a specific location. Once they solve the riddle, not only they win the ticket, but also $5,000.

Only 1,000 gold tickets will be distributed all over the country, according to the website.

For more information, including how to join, click here. A Facebook group dedicated to the Gold Ticket Treasure Hunt has been created.