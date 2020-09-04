High-end Houston steakhouse, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, launches digital market

HOUSTON – Food lovers can now enjoy high-quality pork chops from Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille wherever, whenever they want.

The Houston-based restaurant recently launched a digital market, Perry’s Steakhouse Online. The signature, sweet and smoky pork chops, measuring seven fingers high, are hand-selected, rubbed with seasonings, cured and roasted in a rotisserie with pecan wood, according to the website.

Perry’s is offering the seven-finger-high cut from $49 for one dinner, $95 for two dinners. Half-size orders are available for two for $49 and four for $95.

The chops are shipped fully-cooked and frozen with ice packs with a separate steak butter container along with thawing and heating instructions.

Shipping can range from $9.99-$49.99, according to the website. The shipping options vary on location.

Same-day shipping is available on Monday through Thursday.