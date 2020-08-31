85ºF

Wiz Khalifa to launch stoner-themed, delivery-only restaurant in Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Wiz Khalifa attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic,,)
HOUSTON – Wiz Khalifa is satisfying the smoker’s dream.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is soon launching a delivery-only restaurant, HotBox by Wiz, in multiple cities including Houston. The chain will begin serving the Houston area on Oct. 1, according to media reports.

A known marijuana enthusiast, Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, curated a “top-shelf munchie menu,” which features blazing options like smoky-sweet BBQ burnt ends and the Taylor Gang Turkey Burger.

While the full menu has not yet been released, none of the food is expected to be cannabis-infused.

In collaboration with Denver-based company Nextbite, which specializes in virtual restaurants, HotBox is also opening in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, D.C, Indianapolis and New York City.

When it launches, you will be able to otfer HotBox food through UberEats, Door Dash, Postmates and GrubHub, according to its website.

