French Toast-inspired cookies joining the Girl Scout cookie lineup starting in 2021

Cookie lovers, get ready to add a yummy, breakfast-inspired flavor to your collection.

The Girl Scouts announced Tuesday that a new French Toast-inspired flavor will be added to the popular cookie lineup starting in 2021, CNN reported.

The bread-shaped cookie, called “Toast-Yay!”, is full of French-toast flavor, dipped in icing and stamped with the Girl Scouts logo, according to their latest blog post on their website.

Girl Scouts said in their blog post that the new flavor announcement is “only a tease” of the upcoming 2021 cookie season, which usually runs between January and April.

The 2020 Girl Scout cookie season brought challenges to sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization said they will bring back the “youth entrepreneurial spirit” to the upcoming 2021 season by selling cookies through online platforms and bringing back “virtual cookie booths” on social media.