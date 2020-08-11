Houston’s first ‘community fridge’ set up in Third Ward to help families in need

HOUSTON – A group of young volunteers have set up the city’s first “community fridge” in Houston’s Third Ward to help families in need.

"Give what you can and take what you need," said Nnenna Ochuru, owner of Exchange to Change Resale shop at 3801 North MacGregor Way. The fridge, painted with colorful artwork, sits just outside Ochuru's business.

Ochuru said that in just the three days they’ve been up and running, a flood of people have come to the community fridge. They’ve been able to quickly re-stock because volunteers are also showing up to help and donate.

They are accepting perishable and non-perishable food items along with toiletries. Prepared food is not being accepted.

Nina Mayers organized a crowd-funding effort in mid-July to raise money to buy several refrigerators and place them in other areas around town, including near areas with large homeless populations.

The group raised $4,183, surpassing their original goal of $1,050.

“Any additional donations will be used towards filling the fridge with produce from Black-owned farms and markets,” Mayers wrote in an update to the original GoFundMe post.

A second fridge will go up August 16 in Alief at 11903 Alief Clodine Road.

To learn more, donate or volunteer, follow @HTXCommunityFridges on Instagram.