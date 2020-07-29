79ºF

Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers due to potential for mold

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Hostess Brand)

HOUSTON – Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall of its Raspberry Zingers due to a potential for mold.

According to recall, the product may develop mold prior to its best by date.

The recall applies to the following products:

  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)
  • Hostess Raspberry Zinger (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)

Recalled products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

