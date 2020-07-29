Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers due to potential for mold

HOUSTON – Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall of its Raspberry Zingers due to a potential for mold.
According to recall, the product may develop mold prior to its best by date.
The recall applies to the following products:
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)
- Hostess Raspberry Zinger (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)
Recalled products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
