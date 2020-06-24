H-E-B opens new Spring Green Market store in Richmond on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Texas – Richmond residents will have a brand new H-E-B store in the area.

The new ‘Spring Green Market’ is the first H-E-B store to open in the Houston area since coronavirus began spreading in Texas.

The store will feature 100,000 square-feet of “unbeatable mix of freshness and convenience,” while catering to the local, diverse community with low prices.

For those who prefer the curbside pickup option, the new store will have the largest curbside pickup in the company designed, to save customers time. Home delivery will also be offered in-house or through several partners like Favor and Instacart.

New H-E-B Spring Green Market (H-E-B)

“This will be the first time I’m working and living in the same community,” said Store Leader Trevor Spradlin in a statement, “I am excited to open this new store and provide this growing community access to their own H-E-B. This store will feature an amazing selection of products paired with outstanding service that will be hard to beat.”

The new store will feature a large assortment of Texas-based products, a fresh seafood and meat market, and a large aisle of beer and wine.

The new store will open to the public Wednesday at 7 a.m.

New H-E-B Spring Green Market (H-E-B)

IF YOU GO:

H-E-B Spring Green Market

Address: 9211 FM 723, Richmond