House of Blues Houston to reopen restaurant, bar with live performances Friday

HOUSTON – House of Blues Restaurant & Bar Houston will reopen for dine-in, takeout and delivery options starting on Friday.

Guests can expect live acoustic performances for guests to enjoy during their dining experience.

House of Blues announced its return with music and the launch of the “Get Some, Give Some” meal-matching campaign to aid in the battle against hunger. According to a press release, for every entrée purchased, House of Blues will donate one meal to Kids’ Meals, which helps deliver free, healthy meals to local preschool-aged children and provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.

“This has been such a difficult time these past few months, not just for our city but for communities everywhere,” said Nina Quincy, general manager of House of Blues Houston. “Our ‘Get Some, Give Some’ campaign will help feed our neighborhoods through our partnership with Kids’ Meals.”

“Combined with a musical experience featuring some great local artists, we're hoping to create a welcome return to a bit of excellent food and entertainment that everyone has been missing in Houston.”

House of Blues said it has implemented all necessary protocols to ensure the safety, security and well-being of guests and employees. In addition, a menu will be available for delivery via Grubhub and Uber Eats.