Kroger, Costco limit meat purchases due to slowdown at processing plants during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Some retail and wholesale stories are announcing purchase limits on pork, beef and chicken due to some processing plants experiencing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcements come a week after top meat suppliers temporarily closed their facilities after workers started testing positive for the coronavirus.

Kroger

“At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. To ensure all customers have access to fresh protein, we have added purchase limits on pork, beef and chicken," the retailer wrote in a statement to KPRC 2.

Costco

The company announced Monday that it is placing limits on fresh meat purchases due to the slowdown.

Shoppers will be limited to three items of beef, pork and poultry products to “help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need,” according to a report by CNN.

If other stores issue similar limits, KPRC 2 will update this story.