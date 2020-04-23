Joel, Victoria Osteen contribute $100K to Alex Bregman’s Houston Food Bank fundraising campaign

HOUSTON – Joel and Victoria Osteen made a six-figure contribution to Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman’s mission to help raise funds for the Houston Food Bank.

The third baseman and his fiancee, Reagan Howard, are $100,000 closer to their $2 million goal due to the Osteens’ contribution to the cause.

“We talked with them about what we’re trying to do and how we are trying to help people,” Bregman said.

The couple said the Osteens intend to let their congregation know how they can help during this weekend’s streaming church services.

“They are setting such a great example and showing a lot of care for his cause and bringing a lot of awareness to it so a huge thank you to them,” Howard said.

Bregman and Howard said in addition to raising as much money as they can to help feed the hungry, they will also be doing something with the Houston Food Bank each week.

“Whether it’s going to the food bank and packaging food or handing it out, we are just committed to trying to do our small part in this community,” Bregman said.

Every $1 donated to the Houston Food Bank can help provide three meals to people in need. You can donate by typing “FEEDHOU” in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting Alex’s Army fundraising page.

If you are healthy and want to make an impact, the Houston Food Bank is taking volunteers to help with the added demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. You can register to volunteer at houstonfoodbank.org and also see available volunteer shifts for individuals or small groups. Volunteer safety is a priority and appropriate safety measures will be taken, including social distancing.

Familiar Houstonians, including local entrepreneur Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and rapper Paul Wall have also lent their support to the FEEDHOU campaign.