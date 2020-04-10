H-E-B says it will deliver 75,000 meals to health care workers at hospitals in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B plans to deliver 75,000 chef-inspired meals to hospitals across Texas for health care workers battling the frontlines of COVID-19.

The meals will be delivered starting Friday, a news release said.

In San Antonio, H-E-B will start at 9 a.m. Friday by delivering meals to “hundreds” of health care workers at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in the Medical Center, the release said.

“Each week for the next five weeks, these fresh chef-inspired meals will go to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients as well as those working in emergency rooms,” a spokesperson for the San Antonio-based grocer said in a statement. “In total, H-E-B will deliver more than 75,000 H-E-B Meal Simple meals to hospitals across Texas.”

Doctors, nurses and other health care workers, including those in the emergency room providing care for COVID-19 patients, will be invited to enjoy the meals.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

This story was originally published on KPRC 2′s sister station website, KSAT.com.