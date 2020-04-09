Takeout Shoutout: Niko Niko’s, a long-lasting Greek restaurant in Montrose

HOUSTON – At Niko Niko’s in Montrose, owner Demetri Fetokakis loves to sing the praises of his famous gyros sandwiches.

He said the sandwiches come in different mixtures and always served up hot and delicious.

Niko Niko’s was opened in 1977 and features a legendary list of Greek favorites.

The restaurant also boasts several awards from the Houston Press, including “Best Pork Chop”, “Best Chicken” and “Best Family Owned Restaurant."

Niko Niko’s offers a blast of flavor that seems to ooze from every dish on the menu, which is derived from traditional Greek family recipes.

The crew at Niko Niko’s are working hard throughout the coronavirus crisis.

How to order?

Niko Niko’s Greek and American Café

Address: 2520 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, 77006

Phone: 713-528-4976