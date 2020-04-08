Are you a first responder? You can cut the line at Costco

(CNN) – Costco is giving first responders and healthcare workers priority admittance into their warehouses.

The company recently started limiting the number of people into each store. Since then, Costco customers had to wait in long lines to get in.

Beginning Wednesday, first responders such as police officers, paramedics and firefighters in addition to healthcare workers that are members can cut the line with proof of identification.

The changes were posted to Costco's website. Other changes include earlier closing times and limiting the number of guests a member can bring in to two people.

Shoppers have been flocking to big box stores for necessities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That has forced companies like Costco and Target to add shorter hours so workers can restock, exclusive shopping times for senior citizens and caps on how many products people can buy. Kroger and Walmart have also begun testing one-way aisles to encourage physical distancing.