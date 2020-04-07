These Houston-area restaurants are offering free kids meals with takeout orders

HOUSTON – Did someone say free kids’ meals?

Restaurants like McDonald’s and local favorite Buff Burger in the Houston-area are sweetening up a deal for kids to receive free meals and ease the strain on parents’ wallets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Offer: First Watch is offering a free kids’ meal with adult take-out meal purchase.

Offer: With each medium or large order, you can add an 8-inch kid’s pizza when you add the code “kids.”

Offer: Adults can request up to two free kids meals with every purchase in the Burger King app.

two free kids meals per day with any purchase on the BK app? it’s in the bag. just order ahead, and drive thru one of... Posted by Burger King on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Offer: In order to take advantage of the offer, customers must be a rewards member. You can enroll online by clicking here.

Offer: From 11 p.m. to 2 p.m., parents and kids can visit any McDonald’s and get a free kids meal with purchase. Not all restaurants are participating, so call ahead before arriving.

Offer: Every Monday and Tuesday, kids meals are free with every adult purchase. Selections include grilled cheese sandwich and a cheeseburger.

