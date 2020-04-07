LIST: Celebrate National Beer Day with KPRC 2′s Justin Stapleton by supporting your local breweries
HOUSTON – Happy National Beer Day! Did you know KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton is a BIG fan of craft beer?
Not only that, he is a proud supporter of local beer.
With many local breweries and wineries looking at drive-thru, delivery, and curbside pick-up, they hope to keep business strong amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stapleton has compiled a large list of Houston-area breweries featured on his Facebook page, constantly updated each day with new suggestions from followers. Check out the list below!
Looking for something to wet your whistle while you're stuck at home? Here's a list of breweries in YOUR neighborhood...Posted by KPRC2 Justin Stapleton on Saturday, March 28, 2020
