LIST: Celebrate National Beer Day with KPRC 2′s Justin Stapleton by supporting your local breweries

HOUSTON – Happy National Beer Day! Did you know KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton is a BIG fan of craft beer?

Not only that, he is a proud supporter of local beer.

With many local breweries and wineries looking at drive-thru, delivery, and curbside pick-up, they hope to keep business strong amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stapleton has compiled a large list of Houston-area breweries featured on his Facebook page, constantly updated each day with new suggestions from followers. Check out the list below!