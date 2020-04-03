LIST: Here are Houston-area breweries offering six-packs and bottles of wine to go

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Beer to go, anyone? How about a bottle of wine to go along with that?

Well thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott waiving restrictions for bars, breweries and wineries can offer beer and wine to go.

Here’s a list of some Houston-area breweries and wineries offering drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service to Houstonians.

Address: 2000 Lyons Ave., Houston

Saint Arnold will offer beer to-go on six-packs and 12-packs starting at $9.99. You can order online and choose curbside delivery. Each order will include two pint passes for use when the restaurant tap room reopens.

Address: 2101 Summer St., Houston

Buffalo Bayou Brewing has six-packs, 12-packs, and single beer cans ready to go. Order online starting at 2 p.m. for drive-thru or curbside.

Address: 941 18th St., Houston

Not only Eureka Heights sells beer to-go, they also sell merch to support your favorite brewery. You can pick up your cans at their drive-thru or curbside.

Address: 2011 Ella Blvd, Houston

Rainbow Lodge will offer wine bottles to-go as well as several choices of wine tasting kits. The kits will be on sale starting April 8 and costs $76 per couple.

Address: 2646 S. Shepherd, Houston

You can order from 8th Wonder starting at noon every day with curbside and delivery within a certain range. They will hold your order for up to 48 hours.

Offering wine bottles to-go, Decant Urban Winery is open from 4-8 p.m. or while supplies last.

Address: 3525 N. Frazier St., Conroe

The Conroe-based brewery will offer beer to-go and curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.