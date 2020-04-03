LIST: Here are Houston-area breweries offering six-packs and bottles of wine to go
HOUSTON – Beer to go, anyone? How about a bottle of wine to go along with that?
Well thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott waiving restrictions for bars, breweries and wineries can offer beer and wine to go.
Here’s a list of some Houston-area breweries and wineries offering drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service to Houstonians.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Address: 2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
Saint Arnold will offer beer to-go on six-packs and 12-packs starting at $9.99. You can order online and choose curbside delivery. Each order will include two pint passes for use when the restaurant tap room reopens.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company
Address: 2101 Summer St., Houston
Buffalo Bayou Brewing has six-packs, 12-packs, and single beer cans ready to go. Order online starting at 2 p.m. for drive-thru or curbside.
Eureka Heights Brewery
Address: 941 18th St., Houston
Not only Eureka Heights sells beer to-go, they also sell merch to support your favorite brewery. You can pick up your cans at their drive-thru or curbside.
Rainbow Lodge
Address: 2011 Ella Blvd, Houston
Rainbow Lodge will offer wine bottles to-go as well as several choices of wine tasting kits. The kits will be on sale starting April 8 and costs $76 per couple.
Houston Wine Merchant
Address: 2646 S. Shepherd, Houston
8th Wonder Brewery
You can order from 8th Wonder starting at noon every day with curbside and delivery within a certain range. They will hold your order for up to 48 hours.
Decant Urban Winery
Offering wine bottles to-go, Decant Urban Winery is open from 4-8 p.m. or while supplies last.
Southern Star Brewing Company
Address: 3525 N. Frazier St., Conroe
The Conroe-based brewery will offer beer to-go and curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.