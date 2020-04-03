68ºF

Food

Get your crawfish fix from these restaurants offering drive-thru pick-up this weekend

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: restaurants, food, eating, things to do, crawfish, coronavirus, health
HOUSTON – Just because you can’t dine-in at restaurants, does not mean crawfish season is over early.

Several restaurants are offering drive-thru pickup for seafood, including crawfish at cost-effective prices for their customers.

One of the restaurants on the list, Goode Co. will host a Fish Fry Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at both locations. Customers can pre-order until 5 p.m and credit cards are only accepted.

After a successful last weekend, Levi Goode, owner of the restaurant, announced that both locations will be doing another drive-thru crawfish boil this Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. They will keep going until they run out.

Crawfish packs are $20 for 2.5-pound bags and $70 for family packs. You can order online from the Westpark location or Katy Freeway location.

Other drive-thru restaurants in the Houston-area:

Crawfish & Noodles

Address: 11360 Bellaire Blvd, Ste 990, Houston

The Boil House

Address: 606 11th Street, Houston

Jenivi’s Seafood Shoppe

Address: 10555 Westheimer Rd, Ste B, Houston

The Cajun House

Address: 6015 Hillcroft, Houston

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Address: Multiple locations

Ragin’ Cajun

Address: 4301 Richmond, Houston; 9600 Westheimer, Houston

