Houston Food Bank continues to operate with greater demand amid stay home order, coronavirus spread

HOUSTON – While much of the city of Houston is shut down, the Houston Food Bank will continue to operate with even greater demand, according to CEO Brian Greene.

“On a normal day we send out about 12 semi-trucks full (of food) — about 480,000 pounds,” said Greene. “Tuesday it was about 850,000 pounds.”

The Houston Food Bank will be open through the stay home order in Houston and is taking donations.

Wednesday, a local business did just that. Slow Dough Bread Company, a Houston based artisan bakery donated a truck full of sliced bread.

"It's enough to make 65,000 sandwiches for those in need," said Slow Dough Operations Director Andrew Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, the company has started to produce grocery store bread, sliced bread and hamburger buns within the last week since restaurant demand has changed. With bread leftover, Slow Dough worked fast to make sure the Houston Food Bank got a donation.

As for the Food Bank, CEO Brian Greene's main message to Houstonians is not to panic buy.

“The supermarkets are fine, they’re going to get restocked every day. There’s no need to panic buy,” said Greene. “What we get is surplus food from the food industry, so it’s really hurt our supply when we’re actually trying to ramp up. It’s ok, we’ll be fine, but we need to take care of the neighbors who don’t have the resources to go to the grocery store. That’s what we’re really focused on right now.”